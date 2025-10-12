Gold rush reports in Karachi's Korangi debunked

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Reports of gold emerging from the ground in Karachi’s Korangi Causeway have been confirmed as mere rumours.

According to sources, a large number of citizens flocked to the site to search for gold after false information spread on social media.

Residents reported being present at the location for three days but found no gold. They noted that they occasionally find pieces of brass, copper, or bones, which they sell to make a living.

Sources further stated that no verified information about gold has been received from the area, and the administration has advised citizens not to believe unverified reports.