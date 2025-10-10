Authorities urged to curb anti-state propaganda spread through fake screenshots

Miscreants spread fake images on social media to incite unrest; Dunya News urges authorities to act against rumor creators.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Certain miscreant elements have started spreading propaganda against national security by creating fake images on social media.

These troublemakers aim to incite unrest in the city through fabricated screenshots, which law enforcement agencies should take serious notice of.

Readers and viewers are well aware that Dunya News has never acted irresponsibly; it neither publishes nor broadcasts any news without proper verification.

The organisation fulfills its journalistic duties by delivering every report with utmost responsibility.

Law enforcement agencies are urged to take formal action against those spreading chaos and to shut down the factories of rumor-making.

