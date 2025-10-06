Mohammad Amir rubbishes comeback rumours

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Mohammad Amir has once again dismissed the rumours about taking back his retirement.

In his video message, Amir said that now is the time to move forward with the young players. He also supported the proposal to include Sarfraz Ahmed in the PCB selection matters.

Regarding the possibility of Sarfraz Ahmed being given a responsibility in the Pakistan Cricket Board's selection committee, Mohammad Amir said that if Sarfraz Ahmed is given any responsibility in selection, it would be a right step.

He added that Sarfraz Ahmed is not only a very honest person but also well aware of the strengths and weaknesses of the current players.

So far, he has only heard through media reports about Sarfraz Ahmed being made a part of the selection committee.

He further said that the Pakistan team played the Asia Cup final, and by improving this combination further, Pakistan can reach the final of the ICC T20 World Cup and become champions.