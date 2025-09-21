Azhar Mahmood debunks claims of Babar Azam's dubai trip amid Pak-India match

Azam not part of the T20 squad since the three-match series against South Africa in December

(Web Desk) - Interim head coach of the national team's red-ball cricket squad, Azhar Mahmood, has firmly denied reports of Babar Azam traveling to Dubai ahead of the important Asia Cup T20 Super Four match against India.

It may be recalled that Babar Azam, the second-highest run-scorer in T20I history, has not been part of the T20 squad since the three-match series against South Africa in December last year.

Amid the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup, social media was abuzz with rumors of Babar heading to Dubai and potentially joining the Pakistani squad.

In response, red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood shared a photo with Babar Azam on social media, showing them at a golf course.

Mahmood refuted the claims, stating that while breaking news suggested Babar Azam had been spotted in Dubai, in reality, Babar had been playing golf with him at a scenic course in Lahore.

It is worth noting that today, the Pakistan and India teams will clash in the Asia Cup Super Four stage in Dubai.

The match between Pakistan and India is scheduled to begin this evening at 7:30pm.