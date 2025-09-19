Ayesha Omar denies claims of 'Lazwal Ishq' as dating show

She said negative comments circulating on social media about the show stem from misunderstanding

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistani actor-cum-model Ayesha Omar has strongly refuted claims labeling her upcoming reality show 'Lazwal Ishq' as a dating show by terming such reports as baseless and misleading.

In an interview, Ayesha Omar clarified that the criticism and negative comments circulating on social media about the show stem from misunderstandings amplified by certain media platforms.

She stated that various comments and speculations have emerged regarding the promo of the show, with some claiming she described it as a Pakistani dating show, which she categorically denied. "I never called this show a dating show," she emphasized.

Omar clarified that the show is not based on the format of Western dating shows like 'Love Island'. Instead, it is a platform where young people can get to know each other better and potentially find a life partner.

Ayesha explained that the participants will stay in a luxurious villa, with all arrangements made in accordance with Pakistani societal and cultural values. She noted that the show is a Turkish production adapted into Urdu for Pakistani audiences. Separate floors and rooms will be provided for male and female participants, with only the lounge, kitchen, and poolside areas being shared spaces for interaction.

The actor highlighted that similar shows have been produced in Pakistan in the past, where young people lived in the same space but with separate living arrangements. Similarly, 'Lazwal Ishq' is being presented as a social experiment focused on mutual interaction.