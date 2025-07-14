Has Haseebullah Khan relocated to England?

(Web Desk) - Young national team wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah Khan has dismissed rumours of leaving Pakistan to relocate to England.

For the past several days, social media has been abuzz with rumours suggesting that Haseebullah Khan, the young wicketkeeper-batsman representing Quetta Gladiators in the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), had moved to England.

However, the young cricketer addressed these rumours by sharing a story on his Instagram, calling the reports baseless.

In his post, Haseebullah stated that he is in England for a domestic county contract and other commitments, but he has no intention of leaving Pakistan.

He wrote, “I am fully committed to representing my country, Pakistan, with complete dedication and passion.” The wicketkeeper-batsman urged fans not to believe in any rumors, adding, “Pakistan Zindabad!”