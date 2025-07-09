Iran denies seeking talks with US after Israel conflict, rejects Trump's claims

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Iran has categorically dismissed claims that it requested negotiations with the United States following its recent conflict with Israel, refuting assertions made by former US President Donald Trump.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told a news agency, “We have not sent any requests to the US for meetings or discussions.” The statement came in response to Trump’s claim that Iran, after its clash with Israel, was eager to engage in talks with the US.

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump told reporters, “We have scheduled negotiations with Iran, and they are ready to meet.”

However, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi swiftly rejected the claim, questioning the credibility of the US. “How can we trust a country that has recently carried out military actions against us?” Araghchi stated.

Iranian officials labeled the US claims as baseless, expressing deep skepticism about America’s intentions regarding the resumption of any dialogue. The rebuttal underscores the ongoing tensions between Tehran and Washington amid heightened regional instability.