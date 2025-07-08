Senator Irfan Siddiqui rebuts rumors of President's dismissal, Nawaz-Imran meeting

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 08 Jul 2025 18:11:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Tuesday categorically dismissed reports suggesting any proposal to remove the incumbent President of Pakistan.

He asserted that no such discussions or recommendations exist at any level. He praised President Asif Zardari for performing his constitutional duties effectively.

Siddiqui also debunked online rumors claiming that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif visited Adiala Jail to meet PTI founder Imran Khan, labeling the reports as baseless.Clarifying the PML-N’s alliance with the PPP, the senator emphasized that while the PPP supports the government, it is not obligated to agree with every decision.

Additionally, he refuted claims of former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar rejoining the PML-N, calling such news unfounded.