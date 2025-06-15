Fact check: Fake video of Donald Trump about Pakistan goes viral on social media

This video is AI-generated and not authentic.

(Web Desk) – A fake video US President Donald Trump concerning Pakistan has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Trump appears to say that Pakistan ranks second after Iran and that if Israel attacks Iran again, Pakistan would completely destroy Israel. He also seemingly advises Pakistan to stay out of the conflict, saying it is an issue between Israel and Iran and that the region needs peace.

دنیا طاقت کی زبان سمجھتی ہے۔۔۔۔

اسمبلی میں کل وزیردفاع کے بیان نے ٹرمپ کو بھی ہلا کے رکھ دیا ہے۔۔ pic.twitter.com/J0sVMw8cTG — اللہ دتہ شاہ (@Ragrey_shah) June 15, 2025

However, the reality is that this video is AI-generated and not authentic. Fact-checking websites have confirmed it to be a deepfake, created by altering a genuine 2016 video in which Trump was actually speaking about economic development.

The video surfaced amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran and attempts to exploit the charged political atmosphere to promote a false narrative, which could mislead public opinion or influence political discourse.