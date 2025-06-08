No ban on installing second electricity meter, clarifies power division

No ban on installing second electricity meter, clarifies power division

Power Division termed the rumors as baseless and misleading

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 08 Jun 2025 14:57:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Power Division has issued a clarification, dismissing reports circulating on social media about a supposed ban on the installation of second electricity meter.

In its official statement, the Power Division termed the rumors as baseless and misleading. It confirmed that a second electricity meter can be legally obtained under existing regulations.

Referring to NEPRA Manual 2021, the division explained that second meters are permitted under specific conditions—such as for separate portions, circuits, entrances, or kitchens within a property.

It also warned that spreading false news was a punishable offense under the PECA (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act). The public is urged not to believe or share unverified claims.