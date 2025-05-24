FO dismisses 'baseless' statement of Indian PM Modi

FO dismisses 'baseless' statement of Indian PM Modi

FO dismisses 'baseless' statement of Indian PM Modi

Follow on Published On: Sat, 24 May 2025 17:15:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has denied, in strongest terms, the provocative statements of Indian Prime Minister.

Foreign Office spokesperson said the allegations of Indian PM Narendra Modi are baseless, provocative and irresponsible. The statements of Indian leaders are an effort to use the current political situation for their own gain.

The statement noted that Pakistan wants peace but it is ready to defend itself and it would give a befitting response to any Indian aggression.

Moreover, the spox also called upon the international community to take notice of India’s allegations.

