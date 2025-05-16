News of night blackout in Islamabad declared baseless

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has declared the news of complete blackout in Islamabad at the time of night as baseless.



The capital administration said various news have been doing the round regarding a complete blackout at night. None of these news is true.

The administration has dismissed these news and said any announcement to turn the lights off at homes has not been made. It was added that severe action would be taken against those made fake and unnecessary announcements.

Meanwhile, DC Islamabad requested the citizens not to trust on fake news and believe only on official announcements.