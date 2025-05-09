No truth to news of complete blackout in Islamabad

No truth to news of complete blackout in Islamabad

The district administration has declared the news fake and urged people to be cautious

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 09 May 2025 19:59:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has labelled the news of complete blackout in Islamabad baseless.

News that the Islamabad administration said various announcements had been made about the complete blackout in the capital had no veracity.

The district administration has dismissed these news and said announcements to turn the lights off in homes are not being made.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad deputy commissioner has urged citizens to not fall prey to fake news and contact the District Control Centre to verify any news.

Tension can be cut with knife as Pakistan and India are on the verge of war amid India's aggression. Pakistan, while effectively responding to Indian aircraft and drone attacks, has shot down 77 drones.

The ISPR said India continued its belligerence under false impression of Pakistan’s weakness. It said Pakistan’s armed forces had proved equal to the task and shot down Indian drones within no time.

The ISPR DG said the Pakistan armed forces were fully alert, adding that another violation of airspace by India would be considered a clear act of aggression. He said India had been targeting mosques and civilians, adding that he would keep the media updated regarding the evolving situation.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said Pakistani forces were fully prepared to deal with all forms of aggression and fanaticism.

He said, “We are determined and fully capable of teaching a lesson to those who display such aggression."