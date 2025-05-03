Hania Aamir dismisses totally fake statement in her name regarding Pahalgam attack

She expressed her genuine condolences for the lives lost in the attack

Sat, 03 May 2025 18:03:29 PKT

(Web Desk) – Famous Pakistani actor Hania Aamir has dismissed rumour circulating online in her name which gave a so-called statement on her behalf regarding the Pahalgam attack.

Yesterday, social media accounts falsely attributed a statement to her name saying she blamed her own country for tragedy that took place in Pahalgam.

Then, social media users made that story viral and it led Hania Aamir to respond. She said: “Recently, a statement has been falsely attributed to me and is being widely circulated on social media. I want to address this directly: I did not make this statement, and I do not endorse or align with the words being linked to me. It is entirely fabricated and misrepresents who I am and what I believe,” she clarified.

She expressed her genuine condolences for the lives lost in the attack, urging empathy and restraint in a time marked by grief and anger.

