YouTube has not been banned, clarifies PTA

YouTube has not been banned, clarifies PTA

A statement has been issued by the PTA

Follow on Published On: Sat, 03 May 2025 16:59:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has refuted the rumours regarding the ban of YouTube.

A statement issued by the PTA said no direction has been issued to YouTube or any social media platform regarding the ban.

The Spokesperson added an older press release has been doing the rounds on the internet. That Press release has been causing misunderstanding among the masses, the PTA said.

Read More: PTA blocks 6,418 URLs on spreading fake news: Senate told



That press release was issued in compliance with the direction with the Supreme Court order in 2012. Hence, the news has no relevance in this context.

The authority has advised the people to only rely on news coming from official quarters.

