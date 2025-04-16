Foreign Office dismisses social media claims regarding Palestine resolution

Published On: Wed, 16 Apr 2025 17:38:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Foreign Office has denied rumours that Pakistan has come to term with Israeli interests.

In a message shared by the foreign office (FO), it was categorically rejected that Israel has not been accepted. Pakistan has not recognized Israel or established relations at a multilateral forum.

It was added that the posts related to United Nations resolution on Palestine on social media were mislieading. It was added that Pakistan has presented the resolution as an OIC coordinator. The resolution was a proposal of OIC group in Geneva.

It was added in the statement that Pakistan has never unilaterally amended the resolution.