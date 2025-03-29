Finance ministry advisor dismisses news claiming IMF allowed power rate reduction

Finance ministry advisor dismisses news claiming IMF allowed power rate reduction

Finance ministry advisor dismisses news claiming IMF allowed power rate reduction

Follow on Published On: Sat, 29 Mar 2025 23:18:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Has the promise of the drop in electricity rate remained unfulfilled? The advisor to the finance ministry has said the citizenry should not hope for any drop in power rate.

Finance minister's advisor denied the news of reduction in electricity tariffs which was on the cards after the IMF agreed.

Speaking on the program ‘Dunya Meher Bokhari Kay Saath’, Khurram Shahzad claimed that the news of reduction of one rupee in electricity tariffs by the IMF is wrong. He said the IMF never interfered in tariffs as it is in the internal matter of the country.

Shahzad said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will announce it himself as soon as any relief in electricity prices.

The update from the minister comes on the heels of a news which did the rounds a few days earlier claiming that the IMF had allowed the Pakistan government to reduce the electricity tariff by Re1 per unit.

The relief, the news said, would be provided as part of the basic tariff for electricity units while the amount for it would be arranged from the revenue generated through the levy on captive power plants.