Health Minister denies spread of Covid cases in Karachi

Health Minister denies spread of Covid cases in Karachi

Health Minister denies spread of Covid cases in Karachi

Follow on Published On: Tue, 21 Jan 2025 17:24:12 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Sindh’s Health Minister Azra Pechuho has dismissed reports with regard to a rise in Covid cases in Karachi.

“Don’t afraid, corona disease is not spreading in Karachi,” she said. “Coronavirus has vanished across the world,” Pechuho said.

“As a precaution, common cold patients’ tests conducted and mild symptoms were detected in seven out of 100 patients,” minister said.

“Corona has become like seasonal cold across the world, so there is nothing to be worried,” she advised citizens.

Recently, reports revealed that Karachi has started to see a rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, with 25 to 30 percent of patients presenting with symptoms of cold and cough testing positive for the virus.

