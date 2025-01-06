News of water crisis in Karachi declared as fake

News of water crisis in Karachi declared as fake

No truth to water crisis in Karachi

Follow on Published On: Mon, 06 Jan 2025 19:28:06 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - News of water crisis in Karachi has been declared baseless.

According to water corporation spox, the city is being provided with water from the Dhabeji Pumpig Station at a normal pace.

It was added there was no truth to the news of water crisis. No waterline has exploded but that there is only a minor leakage in the pipeline.

It was added that the renovation of the water channel would be completed in the month of January.



