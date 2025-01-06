In-focus

News of water crisis in Karachi declared as fake

News of water crisis in Karachi declared as fake

No truth to water crisis in Karachi

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

KARACHI (Dunya News) - News of water crisis in Karachi has been declared baseless.

According to water corporation spox, the city is being provided with water from the Dhabeji Pumpig Station at a normal pace.

It was added there was no truth to the news of water crisis. No waterline has exploded but that there is only a minor leakage in the pipeline.

It was added that the renovation of the water channel would be completed in the month of January.

 

Related Topics
Fake News



Related News