No statement about forcible end of Karachi protest: spox

KARACHI (Dunya News) – No order has been given to forcefully end the ongoing protest in Karachi.

The Karachi police spokesperson said on Monday night the news going viral online about plan to make protesters wind up camps had no truth to it.

According to police spox, the police chief's statement doing the rounds on social media has been taken out of context. To link it with the forceful ending of protest through violent means is total farce, the spox added.

The police chief said protest should be held in such a manner that the motorists remain unaffected.