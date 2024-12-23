Advertisement for recruiting Hajj volunteers turns out to be fake

Ministry urged people not to submit anything at address mentioned in advertisement

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The advertisement regarding the recruitment of Hajj volunteers turned out to be fake.

The ministry of Religious Affairs termed the advertisement published in a newspaper as fake.

The spokesperson of Religious Affairs ministry said that the reputation of newspaper is at stake as it published the advertisement without confirmation from the authorities concerned.

The spokesperson of ministry urged the people not to submit anything at the address mentioned in the advertisement as it would be fake.

He said that stern action would be taken against the gang through FIA as they tried to deceive the innocent people.

