Petroleum minister dismisses rumours of crude oil purchase from Russia

Updated On: Thu, 05 Dec 2024 13:00:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik has dismissed the rumours of crude oil purchase from Russia.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, he asserted that “no deal on purchase of crude oil is made with Russia and all the news related to the deal are fake.”

No oil cargo was being purchased from Russia disclosing LNG was in surplus. The prices of LNG had been reduced due to its surplus.

The framework for provision of economical oil to consumers was being devised, the petroleum minister stated.

He stressed that Pakistan wouldn’t take any additional LNG cargo infact Pakistan cancelled five LNG cargoes.

The cancellation of five more LNG cargoes was on the cards, Musadik Malik stated.

