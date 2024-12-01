Rumours of Imran Khan's transfer from Adiala Jail declared baseless

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - Rumours about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s transfer from Adiala Jail to another location have been declared baseless.

As per Adiala Jail sources, “Imran Khan is still held in Adiala Jail and he is in good health. There is no truth to meaningless claims of PTI founder Imran Khan’s transfer to another location.”

Sources stated that Imran Khan has been lodged in a cell designated as part of the New Town Police Station jurisdiction.

He had been on physical remand in the custody of New Town Police until December 2 in connection with a case registered during the September 28 protest.

Jail hospital doctors perform Imran Khan’s daily medical checkups to confirm his blood pressure and sugar levels are normal.

The PTI founder exercises twice a day regularly. As per jail manual, Imran Khan is being provided all necessary facilities.

Jail sources confirmed that the PTI founder’s diet and health are being taken care of. The security personnel deployed for his safety and security are available all the time.

