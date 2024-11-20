Pakistani embassy dismisses news of visa ban by UAE as fake

Pakistani embassy dismisses news of visa ban by UAE as fake

Pakistani embassy dismisses news of visa ban by UAE as fake

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 18:12:14 PKT

DUBAI (Dunya News) - The Pakistani embassy in the United Arab Emirates has dismissed the media reports referring that the UAE has imposed a visa ban on Pakistani nationals.

The embassy in a statement cleared the air and said the media reports made untrue claims in this regard.

It was mentioned that both countries enjoy cordial ties with each other and they have a long history of friendly ties.

It was added that the both governments are committed to solve any issue able to impact their ties.

The statement added close coordination would continue between both countries.

