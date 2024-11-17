Elon Musk meeting with Iranian ambassador declared fake news

Elon Musk meeting with Iranian ambassador declared fake news

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs rebuts the claims of meeting

Follow on Published On: Sun, 17 Nov 2024 10:27:57 PKT

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Iran’s Foreign Ministry has rejected the baseless rumours of Elon Musk meeting with Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani.

In an issued statement, it was stated that American media propagated the fake news of the meeting that aimed to diffuse tensions between US and Iran.

It is pertinent to note that American media claimed that the meeting was held between tech billionaire and member of Trump administration, Elon Musk and Iranian ambassador.

As per media reports, the meeting was held in a secret location in New York for more than one hour.

Biden administration representatives in the United Nation were not aware about the meeting.

