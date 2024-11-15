Azma Bokhari dismisses rumours of Punjab government bankruptcy

Commits to create a surplus of Rs680 billion at the end of this year.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari has dismissed the rumours of Punjab government bankruptcy in the first quarter.

In her statement, she stated that documents could be accessed on the website of the Ministry of Finance and Revenue.

IMF also affirmed that the report related to bankruptcy was inaccurate and it would be corrected and IMF would publish the accurate report on its website

She stressed and IMF also acknowledged that Punjab province was in Rs40 billion surplus.

The IMF delegation recognised that the Punjab government had the investment of Rs200 billion and baseless claims related to the bankruptcy of the Punjab government were all propaganda.

Azma Bokhari insisted that the Punjab government made a surplus of around Rs40 billion in the first quarter and the Punjab government committed to create a surplus of Rs680 billion at the end of this year.

Punjab minister asserted that the government had reduced the loans of wheat to zero after 1952 since the take charge of Maryam Nawaz.

