PTA dismisses news of VPNs blockage in country

PTA dismisses news of VPNs blockage in country

PTA dismisses news of VPNs blockage in country

Follow on Published On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 21:46:13 PKT

(Web Desk) – The Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has refuted rumours regarding the blocking of virtual private networks (VPNs) in the country.

VPNs are used widely to gain access to the internet in places of its restriction. They are also used to protect privacy.

In Pakistan, the use of VPNs increased massively in May 2024. Most users have been relying on VPNs to use X (formerly Twitter).

Dismissing media reports about PTA planning to block VPNs in the country, the authority issued a statement saying the rumours were baseless.

“Recent news circulating in media about PTA to block VPNs, it is clarified that VPNs are not being blocked in Pakistan,” the telecommunications regulator said.

However, PTA is encouraging all IT companies, software houses, freelancers and banks, etc, to register their IPs for using VPNs so that in case of any disruption, the internet services to these entities are not affected.”

