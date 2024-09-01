Barrister Gohar dismiss claims of talks with National Assembly speaker on negotiations

PTI has no intention of direct negotiations with the government, has not proposed any offer for it

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Barrister Gohar, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has denied any discussions with the National Assembly speaker regarding negotiations.

He stated that as an opposition party, PTI's meetings with the speaker were routine and focused on parliamentary matters and the functioning of the assembly.

He clarified that there had never been any mention of negotiations with the speaker in these meetings, nor was there any intention to do so.

Gohar emphasised that neither any PTI delegation nor its members had discussed government negotiations with the speaker separately.

He reiterated that PTI had no intention of direct negotiations with the government and had not proposed any offer for negotiations with the speaker.

In contrast, Chairman of the Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani commented that ongoing political negotiations were a positive development.

He stressed the need for unity by setting aside differences and suggested that PTI should also engage in negotiations, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leading the efforts.

Meanwhile, Khawaja Asif stated during a media interaction that he was not part of the committee formed for negotiations with PTI leadership. He personally opposed negotiations with the PTI.

