Adiala jail superintendent dismisses news of withdrawal of facilities provided to Imran Khan

Imran Khan has been provided all the facilities as per jail manual

Published On: Fri, 30 Aug 2024 11:34:40 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Adiala jail administration has denied claims of withdrawal of facilities provided to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Adiala jail superintendent asserted that Imran Khan has been provided with all facilities as per jail manual.

The PTI founder has been provided two helpers in the day as well as security and health matters of Imran khan are well taken care of.

He has access to an exercise machine and space for walking and he has provision of an English newspaper regularly and books. Facility of television has also been provided to Imran Khan.

A separate kitchen has been allocated for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi as per jail superintendent.

There is no truth to rumors of sewage in Imran Khan’s cell and presence of rats in Bushra Bibi’s cell.

Imran Khan is allowed to meet family, lawyers and political party leaders two times in a week.

He also has access to meetings during case hearings in jail.

