Adiala Jail superintendent denies withdrawal of facilities to Imran Khan

Adiala Jail superintendent denies withdrawal of facilities to Imran Khan

Says Imran Khan has been provided all facilities as per jail manual

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 30 Aug 2024 17:11:44 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Adiala Jail administration has denied claims of withdrawal of facilities provided to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

The jail superintendent asserted that Imran Khan had been provided all facilities as per jail manual.

"The PTI founder has been provided two helpers in the day and his security and health matters are well taken care of," he said.

"He (Imran Khan) has access to an exercise machine and space for walk, and he is regularly provided an English newspaper and books. Facility of television has also been provided to Imran Khan," said the official.

He said a separate kitchen had been allocated for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

"There is no truth to rumours of sewage in Imran Khan’s cell and infestation of rats in Bushra Bibi’s cell," the jail officer said.

He said the former prime minister was allowed to meet family, lawyers and political party leaders two times a week.

Khan also had access to meetings during case hearings in jail, he added.



