Sindh dismisses news of schools closure due to heavy rain

Published On: Wed, 28 Aug 2024 17:40:49 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The education department of Sindh has dismissed the news of increase in vacations of private or government schools.

Sources quoted education department of Sindh saying that schools would continue to remain open as usual.

It was added the citizens should not pay any attention to the fake news circulating online and contact official sources for conformity.

It merits mention that some fake news have been doing the rounds claiming that schools would continue to remain close due to downpour.

