Taliban spox denies claims of punishment for missing a prayer

Taliban spox denies claims of punishment for missing a prayer

He also refutes any penalization for not having a beard

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 21 Aug 2024 22:30:43 PKT

KABUL (Web Desk) – The Taliban government has rebuffed the news of punishments in case the public emoloyees do not follow the rules of offering the prayers and having a beard.

Taliban spokespersonZabihullah Mujahid has said any news in this regard is false and does not indicate the policy of the government.

Also, the cuts in salary of employees in case they do not offer prayer is also a false news. However, he added a little caveat that those not offering their prayers would only be advised to seek the blessing of Almighty.

Earlier, it was claimed that the Taliban led government has dismissed 280 employees for not following the rules of having a beard.

