1LINK denies reports of cyber attack on ATMs

Follow on Published On: Mon, 19 Aug 2024 17:17:38 PKT

(Web Desk) - 1LINK, one of the country’s largest payment systems, has dismissed reports circulating online about ATM closures.

“This is to inform general public and allay the fears created by a false message being circulated on different WhatsApp groups and social media platforms, warning people to avoid using ATMs and Online Banking in Pakistan,” a statement was issued.

A similar scare surfaced in 2017 during the `Wannacry Ransomware,' cyber attack, which targeted Microsoft Windows machines, including those used by banks.

However, the Pakistan banking sector successfully defended against those attacks in 2017, it noted.

It said that the public is advised not to pay any attention to such hoaxes and to consult their banks for any guidance.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is actively working with banks and 1LINK to maintain the security of Pakistan's Financial infrastructure and digital payments ecosystem.