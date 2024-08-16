Trump claims of AI image of Harris' campaign in Detroit are false

Fri, 16 Aug 2024 18:14:11 PKT

(Web Desk) - Donald Trump has been spreading false claims that an image of thousands of people waiting at Detroit’s airport as Democrat Kamala Harris arrived for a campaign rally was fabricated with the help of artificial intelligence.

Reporters, photographers and video journalists representing The Associated Press and other news organizations who either traveled with Vice President Harris or were on the airport tarmac documented the crowd size last Wednesday as she arrived on Air Force Two.

Fifteen thousand people attended the Detroit airport rally, Harris’ campaign said. Harris and Walz spoke from inside a hangar where people were packed in.

Trump posted, “Look, we caught her with a fake ‘crowd.’ There was nobody there!” He included a photo of the crowd that was partly shaded and partly exposed to the sun.

Harris’ campaign confirmed on Monday that the photo being questioned was taken by a staff member and was not in any way modified using AI.



