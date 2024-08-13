Claims of Israeli gymnastics team at Paris Olympics are false

(Web Desk) - A video showing a performance at a gymnastics school in Israel has been used to falsely suggest it shows Israel’s artistic gymnastics team performing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The video of gymnasts performing and displaying the message “Bring them home now” at the end was posted on social media with captions such as, “Israel’s Artistic Gymnastics team performing at the Paris Olympics. Watch until the end and have some tissues handy.”

However, the video shows a performance at a gymnastics school in Israel and predates the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

A video of the entire performance was posted on Facebook by an Israel-based gymnastics school on July 28.

Nirit Danon-Lauper, founder and director of the gymnastics school said to Reuters via email that the performance took place in the city of Rehovot in Israel on July 15, 2024, as part of the year-end performance of the Gymnastics and Acrobatics School.

The performing group consists of about 60 professional acrobatic gymnasts, some of whom are Israeli champions, competing in European and world championships, and one person is a European and world champion, Danon-Lauper added.

