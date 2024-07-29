Power Division denies reports of free electricity for parliamentarian, bureaucrats

"No parliamentarian, bureaucrat, or government institution receives electricity free of charge."

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Ministry of Energy's Power Division has officially denied reports claiming that members of parliament and bureaucrats are receiving free electricity.



The controversy began when government and opposition members of the National Assembly submitted a privilege motion to the Speaker, accusing the Ministry of Energy of failing to address allegations regarding free electricity usage by parliamentarians.



Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) reached out to Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, expressing their grievances over the reports.

They highlighted that before contesting elections, they were required to submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for all payments, including rent for parliamentary lodges and utility bills for electricity and gas.

Despite fulfilling these obligations, the parliamentarians criticised the Ministry of Energy’s silence on the matter, labelling it as criminal negligence.



The parliamentarians demanded an immediate denial of the false reports from the Ministry of Energy.

In response, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq assured the members that their honour and dignity would not be compromised.



Following this, the Power Division issued a statement clarifying that the reports about free electricity for parliamentarians and bureaucrats were unfounded.

The statement confirmed that “no parliamentarian, bureaucrat, or government institution receives electricity free of charge.”

