News of post-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is fake

Published On: Sat, 27 Jul 2024 19:35:53 PKT

LONDON (Web Desk) – The news relate to the post wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has turned out to be fake.

The news has been making rounds on the social media that a 7-star hotel in London has been booked for the mega post-wedding festivities which would continue for two months.

Several media outlets reported that Ambani will fly to London to attend the post-wedding celebrations at Buckinghamshire's famous Stoke Park, a luxury hotel.

However, London's Stoke Park denied such news and also issued a statement on its official social media handles.

The hotel management issued a statement on Instagram regarding the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, clarifying that the hotel will not host any wedding event.

