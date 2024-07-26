Haris Rauf debunks rumours of birth of his child

He advised to don't believe on unauthentic news

Published On: Fri, 26 Jul 2024

(Web Desk) - National Cricket Team fast bowler, Haris Rauf has debunked the rumours of birth of his child circulating on the social media.

Haris Rauf denied the news of the birth of his child on the photo and video sharing platform, Instagram.

He warned of believing fake news and misinformation, saying any news about his personal life from any unverified and unauthentic account are mere rumours.

It is pertinent to note that for the last few days, news about the child of Haris Rauf has been circulating on social media.

