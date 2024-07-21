Switzerland has not banned 'hijab' as claimed by social media posts

Switzerland has not banned 'hijab' as claimed by social media posts

The country in 2023 only banned full-face coverings like the niqab and burqa

Follow on Published On: Sun, 21 Jul 2024 19:12:40 PKT

(Web Desk) - Several posts on social media have shared a false claim that Switzerland has 'de-recognised' hijab in the country.

Some netizens have claimed that Switzerland has banned the hijab (a head cover worn by Muslim women) via a referendum.

This claim has been shared along with an image of two women standing next to a poster of a veiled woman with the text "No to the veil" in French.

A Facebook user shared an image with the caption: "Switzerland banned Hijab. Do you want the same referendum to be held in all European countries?”

A similar claim on X (formerly Twitter) garnered over 45,000 views.

However, upon fact check, it is found this claim to be false and the image to be unrelated to the claim.

Switzerland does not have an official state religion, and the country in 2023 only banned full-face coverings like the niqab and burqa, not the hijab.

The hijab is not banned in Switzerland, but it is to be noted that in 2021, a referendum was adopted in the country to ban full-face coverings like the niqab, burqa, or bandannas.