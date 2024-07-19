Ridhima Pandit denies marriage rumours with Shubman Gill

Published On: Fri, 19 Jul 2024 16:53:51 PKT

(Web Desk) - Renowned actor and Indian television hostess Ridhima Pandit has once again addressed speculations of her marriage to cricketer Shubman Gill.

Indian media reports that when Ridhima Pandit was asked in a recent interview if she and Shubman Gill would be getting married this year, the actor responded that the rumours were untrue and had no basis in fact.

Pandit said, “I do not know Shubman Gill, nor am I dating him. We have never had any contact, so please refrain from spreading and believing baseless news.”

The actor added, “I think Shubman Gill is a wonderful cricketer, but I do not know him personally at all. If I ever meet Shubman Gill in the future, we will both laugh at these false news about our marriage and dating.”

She further said, “I think Shubman Gill is very cute, and that’s just my opinion because I have never met him.”

