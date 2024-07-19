Vicky Kaushal debunks rumours about Katrina Kaif's pregnancy

Actor Vicky Kaushal is busy in promotion of his film Bad News

Bollywood actor and Katrina Kaif’s husband Vicky Kaushal has debunked the rumours about his wife’s pregnancy, clarifying, “there is no truth in it.”



The 36-year-old actor, currently engrossed in the promotion of his forthcoming movie, ‘Bad News’.

Recently, the couple attended the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai last Friday.



During this occasion, speculation about Katrina's apparent condition caught attention once again, to which Vicky Kaushal responded firmly, debunking the rumours by stating that there is no truth to these reports.



When asked about plans for Katrina's birthday on July 16, Vicky emphasised that Karina’s birthday is a special day and they plan to spend quality time together.

"We are occupied with work commitments given my ongoing film promotions and Karina’s travel.

When the 'Good News' arrives, we will share it. For now, it's just speculation, nothing concrete," he affirmed.