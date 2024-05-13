Dr Arif Alvi denies reports PTI wants to make him party chairman

Says these speculations are an attempt to create confusion

KARACHI (Web Desk) Former President of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Arif Alvi has termed the roumour regarding his appointment as chairman of the party 'unnecessary speculations'.

Dr Alvi said he was not being made Chairman of the PTI. Alvi posted an explanatory statement in this regard on social media platform X.

In the explanatory statement, Arif Alvi said there were unnecessary speculations that PTI founder wanted to make him the party chairman.

"These speculations are an attempt to create confusion in a party whose leadership is wrongfully and unjustly incarcerated but despite thousands of arrests, coercion, brutality and torture PTI has remained vibrant.

"Chairman Gohar Khan is leading the party very well and has representation in the Parliament. I end this false and non-issue with this clear denial," he said

"I want to work with people of Pakistan as along with stolen mandate, emotional and irrational scenario has been thrust upon us. Divisive and hateful narratives are being spread. As a nation we are, and we should remain united in our struggle," he said.

