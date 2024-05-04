Cambridge warns of fake social media posts amid reports of alleged A-levels paper leak

Cambridge warns of fake social media posts amid reports of alleged A-levels paper leak

It was earlier claimed by some students that the paper of Mathematics was leaked

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 04 May 2024 18:01:57 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The Cambridge International Education has warned the students regarding fake posts being circulated on social media days after the alleged paper leak.

The CIE said that the fake posts are rampant on social media and several WhatsApp groups regarding the paper leak.

“Official updates and information are only communicated through our official Facebook page and official communication channels with schools, directly or through British Council,” the CIE said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The CIE warned the students and parents to be cautious about the authenticity of the messages they received from other channels.

It was earlier claimed on Facebook by some students that the paper of Mathematics was leaked ahead of the exam already scheduled on April 2.

The students said that the social media posts had really disturbed them as they studied hard for their exam but it was leaked online.

The CIE also launched an inquiry at that time to probe the matter.

Also Read: Cambridge to retake A-Level papers after students' protests

“We are looking into concerns raised about a potential paper leakage on 02 May 2024 for AS Level Mathematics 9709 Paper 12. This is being investigated, and Cambridge and the British Council are in close communication,” the CIE said.

“Thank you for your understanding and support,” it added.

“Cambridge and the British Council are committed to upholding the integrity and fairness of our exams, and we will continue to work closely with schools to ensure a smooth and secure examination experience for all candidates.”

However, it is not clear yet whether the paper was actually leaked or not.