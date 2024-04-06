KP govt denied reports of cabinet meeting at corps commander's house

Barrister Saif says an Iftar dinner was held for CM, his cabinet

Updated On: Sat, 06 Apr 2024 12:43:54 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister's adviser on information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has denied reports that a cabinet meeting was held at Corps Commander’s House.

He said, as per tradition, an Iftar dinner was hosted at the corps commander’s house.

In a statement, he said that during the Iftar dinner, held at the corps commander's House in Peshawar, the chief minister, his aides, and cabinet members met military officials and were briefed on the security situation.

The security briefing was followed by a question and answer session, which was addressed by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. He also discussed the current security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and government initiatives.

Saif said no formal cabinet meeting took place. He raised concerns about the circulation of rumours about the cabinet meeting. He said: “If we don’t sit with our own army, will we sit with the Indian army? Some individuals are trying to revive their failed politics by spreading rumours.”

He said improving the security situation was the joint responsibility of the government and institutions.

"There is a long border with Afghanistan where the security agencies have huge responsibilities. We will move forward together with the security agencies to protect the life and property of the people," he said.

On the other hand, sources said Chief Minister Gandapur and provincial ministers were invited to the corps commander's house and the PTI founder was taken into confidence about the Iftar dinner and briefing.

Former prime minister expressed his confidence in Ali Amin Gandapur, Saif said.