Video of Mount Fuji miscaptioned as Mount Everest

Video of Mount Fuji miscaptioned as Mount Everest

The video shows the crater at the top of a snow-capped mountain seen from an airplane

Follow on Published On: Sat, 06 Apr 2024 11:21:51 PKT

(Reuters) - Aerial footage of Japan’s Mount Fuji has been mislabeled in social media posts as showing Mount Everest, which straddles the border of Nepal and Tibet, an autonomous region of China.

The video shows the crater at the top of a snow-capped mountain seen from an airplane. The caption of one of the social media posts says: “Top of planet earth, Mount Everest from a commercial plane.”

However, the video was filmed above Mount Fuji.

Another version of the video was published on Facebook on Jan. 2, 2024, by a public page promoting Japan. The visuals correspond with Reuters photos of Mount Fuji taken from an airplane.

Satellite imagery of Mount Fuji, a volcano, shows a similar crater at the summit, which is distinct in appearance to the sharp peak of Mount Everest, as seen on Google Earth.

Mount Fuji is a volcano that last erupted in 1707. Mount Everest is a ”fold mountain”, which is formed as the Earth’s tectonic plates are pushed together and composed of layers of rocks folding back on themselves.

VERDICT



Miscaptioned. The video shows Japan’s Mount Fuji, not Mount Everest that straddles the Nepali and Tibetan sides of the Great Himalayas.