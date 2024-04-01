Iftar Time Ramadan 21
Viral notification about Eidul Fitr holidays is fake

Interior ministry spokesperson says no decision on Eidul Fitr holidays as yet

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Ministry of Interior has declared the notification that went viral on social media regarding Eidul Fitr holidays as fake.

The notification, which went viral on the internet, claimed the government had announced Eidul Fitr holidays from Tuesday (April 9) to Friday (April 12).

Social media users claimed that government employees or those whose offices were closed on Saturdays and Sundays would enjoy six holidays on Eid.

The interior ministry spokesperson explained that government had not taken any decision regarding Eidul Fitr holidays and the notification which had gone viral on social media was fake.

The spokesman said after a decision by the government on the holidays, the Ministry of Interior will issue a notification.
 

