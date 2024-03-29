Transgender Day of Visibility falls annually on March 31, not always at Easter

Transgender Day of Visibility falls annually on March 31, not always at Easter

It was not created to fall only on Easter Sunday

Follow on Published On: Fri, 29 Mar 2024 15:19:08 PKT

(Reuters) - International Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV) takes place annually on March 31 to celebrate transgender and gender non-conforming individuals. It was not designed intentionally to fall on Easter Sunday as claimed by some online account.

Social media posts this year said the occasion was designed to be on Easter, given this year Easter Sunday also falls on March 31.

One post says, “Transgender visibility day is designed to mock Christians. That’s why they hold it every year on the same day as Easter.”

However, TDOV has been celebrated on the same date, March 31, for years. The date of Easter changes each year.

LGBTQ-focused media advocacy organization GLAAD says TDOV was created by trans advocate Rachel Crandall in 2010 in response to most of the news stories about transgender people being about violence.

Easter falls on the first Sunday after the full moon after the spring equinox, between March 22 and April 25. Last year, it fell on April 9 and in 2022 it was on April 17.

VERDICT



False. Transgender Day of Visibility falls on March 31 every year. It was not created to fall only on Easter Sunday.