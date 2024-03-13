Image of women with gun control posters is altered

(Reuters) - An image of women in San Francisco displaying posters supporting U.S. President Joe Biden following his 2020 presidential election victory against Donald Trump has been digitally altered to add slogans promoting gun control.

Posts on social media platforms shared the altered image, in which the posters read, “Abolish the 2A” and “Give up your guns or we will take them.”

The posts attracted comments and reactions such as, “White, middle-aged, liberal women will be the death of this country” and “Lefties: Fascist! Also lefties: So we want to take away your rights to freedom of speech and firearm ownership because it doesn't fit our ideology.”

However, the original image showed the women holding two handmade posters that read, "Biden Harris" and "You're Fired.”

The photo was shared on Nov. 7, 2020, on social media platform X with the caption “Dolores Park” by ABC7 Bay Area anchor Reggie Aqui.

The original image was also published in an ABC7 News report, opens new tab (image 3/13) with the caption: "Bay Area celebrates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential win Supporters holding 'You're Fired' signs at Dolores Park in San Francisco on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020."

The catchphrase “You’re fired!”, used by Trump to dismiss contestants during his time as host of the reality show “The Apprentice”, was revived as a taunt, opens new tab by Trump’s critics after his failed reelection bid in 2020, USA Today reported.

In the altered image, the T-shirt worn by the woman on the right-hand side of the image has also been edited to read, "Biden Harris 2024." The original photo shows her wearing a top with lettering saying, "EST. 1895 Reebok."

VERDICT

Altered. Image showing women holding posters with messages about gun control is digitally altered.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts.