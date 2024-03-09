Nayanthara, Vignesh put to rest divorce rumours

Couple shares picture with children in a joyful mood

MUMBAI/JEDDAH (Web Desk) – Indian film star Nayanthara has put to rest the rumours of her divorce from husband Vignesh. She shared a picture with husband and children in a joyful mood.

Speculation arose when Nayanthara unfollowed Vignesh on Instagram, prompting fans' concerns. The actress reassured her followers with an Instagram story expressing that all was well between them.

Nayanthara shared a photo of herself with Vignesh and their twins in a flight, likely headed to Jeddah for the F1 race. She captioned the photo 'Travelling with my boys after sooo long.' In the picture, Nayanthara can be seen holding one of their sons, beaming at the camera, while Vignesh holds their other son, also posing for the camera.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, contracted marriage on June 9, 2022, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai and welcomed their twins via surrogacy in October 2022.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara also took a walk holding hands in Jeddah, ending all rumours of their split.

Actor Nayanthara and her husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have been sharing pictures and videos from their Saudi Arabia trip. The couple travelled to Jeddah with their sons Uyir and Ulgham for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

