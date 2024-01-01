Jessica Chastain refutes rumours she is playing role in movie Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo

Saying there is zero possibility of her joining the project

Los Angeles (Web Desk) - Jessica Chastain has responded to rumours she's starring in the upcoming adaption of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, saying there is "zero possibility" of her joining the project.

Following the news that Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit 2017 novel — which recounts the life and marriages of fictional movie star Evelyn Hugo — fans had been hoping to see Chastain play the role of Celia St James.

However, the actress has now set the record straight regarding speculation, saying she is not attached to the film. "But I love how excited the fans are," she told the outlet.

"When I was working on Broadway, every single day, they'd be outside, when I was signing, with the books. I just love how wonderful that fan base is."

Chastain added: "I look forward to watching it and I'm sorry to disappoint everyone out there!"

The actress previously addressed rumours back in April after a viral clip saw her refusing to sign copies of the book surfaced on social media."I've been asked multiple times by fans, to sign books that I'm not attached to contractually," she later clarified on Twitter/X.

"Because it feels wrong, and like I'm taking credit for someone else's work, I'll say I cant sign because I'm not doing it. That doesn't mean I've read a bad script."

Announced earlier this year, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is being adapted into a film by Netflix, with Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland currently set to direct the feature.

Little Fires Everywhere's Liz Tigelaar is signed on to produce the script while Jenkins Reid will serve as an executive producer. Meanwhile, Chastain will next be seen alongside Orphan's Peter Sarsgaard in upcoming drama Memory.

Set to premiere in UK and Irish cinemas on February 9, 2024, Memory follows the story of Sylvia (Chastain) whose repetitive life is upended after a chance encounter with Saul (Sarsgaard) after a school reunion.